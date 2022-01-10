Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,100 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the November 30th total of 203,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AEBZY opened at $0.48 on Monday. Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.53.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Company Profile

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii A.S. engages in the production, bottling, selling and distribution of beer, soft drinks, sparking and still beverages in Coca-Cola trademark. It operates through the following segments: Turkey Beer, International Beer, Soft Drinks and Other and Eliminations. The Other and Eliminations segment includes other subsidiaries and headquarter expenses included in the consolidation of the Group.

