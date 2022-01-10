Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,100 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the November 30th total of 203,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AEBZY opened at $0.48 on Monday. Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.53.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii A.S. engages in the production, bottling, selling and distribution of beer, soft drinks, sparking and still beverages in Coca-Cola trademark. It operates through the following segments: Turkey Beer, International Beer, Soft Drinks and Other and Eliminations. The Other and Eliminations segment includes other subsidiaries and headquarter expenses included in the consolidation of the Group.

