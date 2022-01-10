Analysts Anticipate SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) will post sales of $1.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SCYNEXIS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $450,000.00. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SCYNEXIS will report full year sales of $13.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.02 million to $14.19 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $31.59 million, with estimates ranging from $23.30 million to $39.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SCYNEXIS.

Get SCYNEXIS alerts:

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.73. The company had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SCYNEXIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SCYNEXIS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caxton Corp grew its stake in SCYNEXIS by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 1,564,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,291,000 after buying an additional 75,777 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SCYNEXIS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,870,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 872,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after buying an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 8.5% in the second quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 637,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SCYNEXIS in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

SCYX stock opened at $6.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 7.86 and a quick ratio of 7.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.42. SCYNEXIS has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $10.25.

About SCYNEXIS

SCYNEXIS, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel oral and intravenous triterpenoid antifungal for the treatment of several serious fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SCYNEXIS (SCYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SCYNEXIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCYNEXIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.