Analysts Anticipate Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.35 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) will report sales of $3.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Wayfair’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.28 billion and the highest is $3.60 billion. Wayfair posted sales of $3.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full year sales of $13.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.75 billion to $14.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $15.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.13 billion to $16.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Wayfair.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

W has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $337.00 to $301.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Wayfair from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush downgraded Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $250.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus downgraded Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.62.

Shares of NYSE W traded up $5.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $180.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,374,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,110. The business’s 50 day moving average is $228.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.46. The firm has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 230.87 and a beta of 2.84. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $165.75 and a 12-month high of $369.00.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steven Conine sold 40,927 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.85, for a total transaction of $10,430,245.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 40,863 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total value of $10,413,118.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,600 shares of company stock valued at $26,214,144 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of W. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wayfair

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wayfair (W)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.