Analysts Expect OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) to Post $0.18 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.19. OptimizeRx reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for OptimizeRx.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $16.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.82 million. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 2.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

OPRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

OPRX stock opened at $53.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $946.79 million, a P/E ratio of 380.57 and a beta of 0.55. OptimizeRx has a 52-week low of $36.51 and a 52-week high of $99.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.45.

In related news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $1,403,277.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Miriam J. Paramore sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.45, for a total value of $1,431,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,531 shares of company stock valued at $8,696,678. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in OptimizeRx by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in OptimizeRx by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in OptimizeRx by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OptimizeRx (OPRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.