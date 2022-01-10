Analysts Expect Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Will Post Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Brokerages expect Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Pentair’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the highest is $0.87. Pentair reported earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Pentair will report full-year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $969.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.76 million. Pentair had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on PNR. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Pentair from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Pentair in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Pentair in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pentair in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 62.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PNR stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.46. 31,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,400. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. Pentair has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $80.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.40%.

About Pentair

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

