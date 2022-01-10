Analysts Expect SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.47 Million

Wall Street analysts expect SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) to post sales of $54.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for SeaSpine’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.10 million and the highest is $55.00 million. SeaSpine reported sales of $46.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaSpine will report full year sales of $191.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $189.80 million to $204.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $219.46 million, with estimates ranging from $208.66 million to $229.95 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SeaSpine.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $46.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.66 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 20.88% and a negative net margin of 25.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

SPNE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered SeaSpine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SPNE traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.48. 122,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,239. The firm has a market cap of $491.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.17. SeaSpine has a twelve month low of $11.86 and a twelve month high of $22.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.84.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaSpine during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in SeaSpine by 135.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SeaSpine in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SeaSpine in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in SeaSpine by 430.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. 73.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

