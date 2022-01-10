Analysts Expect SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $60.83 Million

Analysts expect SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) to post sales of $60.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for SentinelOne’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $60.50 million and the highest is $61.00 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SentinelOne will report full year sales of $200.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $199.70 million to $200.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $317.92 million, with estimates ranging from $200.00 million to $352.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SentinelOne.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 140.35% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.58 million. The company’s revenue was up 128.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on S. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.88.

S stock opened at $43.00 on Friday. SentinelOne has a 12-month low of $39.94 and a 12-month high of $78.53.

In other news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $85,506.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nicholas Warner sold 62,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $2,951,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,660 shares of company stock valued at $11,752,518 over the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,010,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 142.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 555,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,750,000 after buying an additional 326,498 shares during the last quarter. 44.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

