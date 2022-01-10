Analysts Set George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) PT at C$148.14

George Weston Limited (TSE:WN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$148.14.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WN. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating and set a C$158.00 target price (up previously from C$141.00) on shares of George Weston in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of George Weston from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on George Weston from C$154.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of WN opened at C$144.44 on Friday. George Weston has a fifty-two week low of C$91.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$150.63. The firm has a market cap of C$21.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$141.55 and a 200-day moving average price of C$133.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.46, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. George Weston’s payout ratio is 75.10%.

In other George Weston news, Director Paviter Singh Binning sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.31, for a total value of C$2,946,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,577,283.33. Also, Senior Officer Gordon Andrew Mcdonald Currie sold 23,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.32, for a total transaction of C$3,359,193.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,400,034.72. Insiders sold a total of 53,312 shares of company stock valued at $7,732,031 in the last quarter.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

