Analysts Set Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) PT at $9.91

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.08.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

NYSE HT traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.41. 9,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,150. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.57.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.55). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.42% and a negative net margin of 30.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,830,000. Kylin Management LLC bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,830,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,188,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 247,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 178.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 291,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 187,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates hotels in urban gateway markets. Its hotel properties are located in in New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Washington, the District of Columbia, Miami, and select markets on the West Coast.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.