Analysts Set Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) PT at $37.92

Shares of Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.92.

ITPOF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC cut their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$40.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Get Intertape Polymer Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ITPOF traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.68. 8,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Intertape Polymer Group has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.98.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $395.55 million during the quarter. Intertape Polymer Group had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 5.19%.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group, Inc engages in the provision of packaging and protective solutions for industrial markets. It offers paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water-activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging, engineered coated products and packaging machinery for industrial and retail use.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Intertape Polymer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertape Polymer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.