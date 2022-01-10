Analysts Set Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Target Price at $14.71

Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NKLA shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Nikola from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NKLA opened at $10.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.71. Nikola has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nikola will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Nikola news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 10,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $93,200.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 3,296,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $39,461,977.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,943,913 shares of company stock worth $101,290,335 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,930,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,803 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nikola by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,642,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,564,000 after buying an additional 1,616,997 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Nikola by 389.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,933,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,039,000 after buying an additional 3,130,472 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nikola by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,708,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,567,000 after buying an additional 610,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Nikola by 506.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,000,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,124,000 after buying an additional 1,670,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.15% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

