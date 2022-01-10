Analysts Set Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) PT at $46.20

Shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.20.

OMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup raised Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th.

NYSE:OMI opened at $45.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.31. Owens & Minor has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $49.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.62.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a return on equity of 40.55% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is 0.32%.

In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 32,631 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $1,373,765.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.33 per share, for a total transaction of $33,330.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,024 shares of company stock worth $6,644,534 in the last 90 days. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Owens & Minor by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 839,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,529,000 after buying an additional 55,682 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,949,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 34.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,666,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,526,000 after acquiring an additional 429,971 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,798,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 23.6% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,008,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,676,000 after acquiring an additional 192,355 shares in the last quarter. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

