Analysts Set Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) PT at $77.17

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.17.

SDGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Schrödinger in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Schrödinger from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Schrödinger in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Schrödinger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

In other news, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 1,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $77,659.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total value of $566,004.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SDGR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,616,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,058,000 after purchasing an additional 585,923 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Schrödinger by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,173,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,736,000 after buying an additional 570,895 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Schrödinger by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,869,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,955,000 after buying an additional 525,766 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 130.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 761,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,559,000 after purchasing an additional 430,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,902,000. 55.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDGR traded down $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.64. 24,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,969. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.75 and a beta of 1.09. Schrödinger has a fifty-two week low of $30.56 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.13.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $29.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.10 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 64.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schrödinger will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

