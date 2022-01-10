Analysts Set Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) Price Target at C$15.67

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$17.33.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Eight Capital lowered Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$30.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Scotiabank downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$18.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Turquoise Hill Resources stock opened at C$19.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.90. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52 week low of C$12.15 and a 52 week high of C$26.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$784.19 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 1.1900001 EPS for the current year.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

