Analyzing BOTS (OTCMKTS:BTZI) and RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX)

BOTS (OTCMKTS:BTZI) and RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for BOTS and RLX Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BOTS 0 0 0 0 N/A RLX Technology 0 1 2 0 2.67

RLX Technology has a consensus price target of $15.83, indicating a potential upside of 331.43%. Given RLX Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RLX Technology is more favorable than BOTS.

Profitability

This table compares BOTS and RLX Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BOTS N/A -289.67% -282.30% RLX Technology 15.91% 13.11% 10.19%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.6% of RLX Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BOTS and RLX Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BOTS N/A N/A -$8.03 million N/A N/A RLX Technology $585.40 million 9.74 -$19.63 million $0.14 26.21

BOTS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RLX Technology.

Summary

RLX Technology beats BOTS on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BOTS

BOTS, Inc. is a global technology company. The firm focuses on on robotics, Blockchain-based solutions including decentralized finance applications, cybersecurity, crypto generation, mining, equipment repair, and extended warranties on Bitcoin mining equipment. It also owns a portfolio of digital assets and crypto-related businesses such as BeadSwap, a decentralized crypto exchange, Bitcoin ATM machines, and corresponding U.S. patents. The company was founded on December 30, 2010 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

About RLX Technology

RLX Technology Inc., together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China. RLX Technology Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Relx Inc.

