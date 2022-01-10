Analyzing Brooks Automation (AZTA) and Its Peers

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ: AZTA) is one of 36 publicly-traded companies in the “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Brooks Automation to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Brooks Automation and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brooks Automation 0 0 0 0 N/A Brooks Automation Competitors 286 1047 1590 38 2.47

As a group, “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 17.65%. Given Brooks Automation’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brooks Automation has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Brooks Automation has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brooks Automation’s rivals have a beta of 1.12, indicating that their average share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Brooks Automation pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Brooks Automation pays out 26.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.7% and pay out 23.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Brooks Automation lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brooks Automation and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Brooks Automation $513.70 million $110.75 million 62.81 Brooks Automation Competitors $2.75 billion $341.83 million 40.74

Brooks Automation’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Brooks Automation. Brooks Automation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.5% of Brooks Automation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.3% of shares of all “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Brooks Automation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of shares of all “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Brooks Automation and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brooks Automation 11.20% 11.09% 8.33% Brooks Automation Competitors -7.46% 1.16% 3.99%

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Azenta, Inc. engages in providing �life sciences solutions. The firm also provides a �cold-chain sample management solutions and genomic services across areas such as drug development, clinical research, and advanced cell therapies for the �pharmaceutical, biotech, academic, and healthcare institutions globally. It operates the Semiconductor Solutions Group business, a provider of semiconductor manufacturing automation and collaborative robotics solutions worldwide. �The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Chelmsford, MA.

