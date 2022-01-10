Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Upgraded at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
ADRZY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Andritz from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Andritz presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.00.
Shares of ADRZY opened at $10.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.79. Andritz has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $12.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.71.
Andritz Company Profile
Andritz AG engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. It operates through the following segments: Pulp and Paper (PP); Metals (ME); Hydro (HY); and Separation (SE). The PP segment offers equipment, systems, complete plants, and services for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue.
