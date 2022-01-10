Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Upgraded at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

ADRZY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Andritz from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Andritz presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of ADRZY opened at $10.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.79. Andritz has a twelve month low of $8.58 and a twelve month high of $12.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.71.

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Andritz had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Andritz will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Andritz Company Profile

Andritz AG engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. It operates through the following segments: Pulp and Paper (PP); Metals (ME); Hydro (HY); and Separation (SE). The PP segment offers equipment, systems, complete plants, and services for the production of all types of pulp, paper, board, and tissue.

