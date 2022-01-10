Annapolis Financial Services LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 73.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,494 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 76,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 304.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period.

Shares of VSGX stock opened at $61.77 on Monday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $59.25 and a 12-month high of $65.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.46.

