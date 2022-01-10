Annapolis Financial Services LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.2% of Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Annapolis Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.23% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $3,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 37.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000.

Shares of MDYV stock opened at $71.71 on Monday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $56.00 and a 12 month high of $73.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.69 and a 200-day moving average of $68.77.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

