Annapolis Financial Services LLC Invests $286,000 in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 11,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAX. 55I LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,172,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $247,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $478,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Shares of DFAX opened at $26.23 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.08. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $27.31.

