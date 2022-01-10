Annapolis Financial Services LLC Invests $286,000 in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Posted by on Jan 10th, 2022

Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 11,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAX. 55I LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,172,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $247,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $478,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Shares of DFAX opened at $26.23 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.08. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $27.31.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.