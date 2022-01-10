Annapolis Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEP. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 4,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI increased its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 72,977 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,645,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 142.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 14.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Icahn Enterprises by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 42,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 22.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Icahn Enterprises stock opened at $54.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.19. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 1-year low of $48.93 and a 1-year high of $69.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 7.41 and a quick ratio of 7.41. The stock has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.61 and a beta of 0.93.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.66). Icahn Enterprises had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 0.23%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 4,444.44%.

Icahn Enterprises Profile

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following business ten segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Railcar, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, Railcar and Mining. The Investment segment is comprises of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.