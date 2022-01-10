Annapolis Financial Services LLC Takes Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 2.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 5.7% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 528.3% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 44,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 37,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WRB opened at $84.58 on Monday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $61.49 and a twelve month high of $84.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.10.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.38. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 9.34%.

In other W. R. Berkley news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $2,007,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.63.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

