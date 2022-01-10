Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $16.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential downside of 14.85% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Antero Resources’ lack of geographic diversification is concerning, since its entire asset base is located in the Appalachian region. As such, it is more vulnerable to basin-specific delays and interruptions in production from wells, which can potentially hamper growth. The company has been producing lower natural-gas-equivalent production volumes, which is likely to hurt its bottom line as natural gas contributes primarily to its production. Moreover, it expects 2021 net natural gas equivalent production of 3,300-3,400 MMcfe/d, which is lower than the 2020 levels. The company is facing great uncertainty owing to the coronavirus pandemic, which might keep its profits under pressure. Also, higher lease operating expenses is affecting the bottom line. Thus, Antero Resources appears to be a risky bet that is best avoided at the moment.”

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AR. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Antero Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Antero Resources from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.98.

AR traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,362,628. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Antero Resources has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $21.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 4.35.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.12). Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 28.79%. The company had revenue of $534.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 179,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $3,304,838.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 176,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $3,258,569.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 357,739 shares of company stock worth $6,602,528 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Antero Resources by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,830,417 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $429,442,000 after acquiring an additional 612,093 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Antero Resources by 6,962,882.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,641,527 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $250,122,000 after buying an additional 16,641,288 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Antero Resources by 7.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,237,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $230,186,000 after buying an additional 831,519 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 5.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,053,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $95,056,000 after acquiring an additional 281,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 29.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,041,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $76,015,000 after acquiring an additional 911,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

