APENFT Trading 6.8% Lower Over Last Week (NFT)

APENFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. In the last seven days, APENFT has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One APENFT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. APENFT has a market cap of $728.95 million and $270.49 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

APENFT Profile

APENFT (NFT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 17th, 2020. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,080,562,500,000 coins. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

Buying and Selling APENFT

