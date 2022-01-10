Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Global Management LLC provides alternative asset manager services. It operates primarily in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, Bethesda, London, Frankfurt, Madrid, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. Apollo Global Management LLC is based in New York, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on APO. Citigroup raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

Shares of APO stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.35. The company had a trading volume of 7,635,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,635,420. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $81.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.94 and its 200 day moving average is $66.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.61. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 33.52%. The firm had revenue of $550.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joshua Harris sold 218,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.23, for a total value of $15,372,153.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerry Murphy Healey purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.50 per share, for a total transaction of $493,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 694,050 shares of company stock valued at $49,278,233 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 306.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 366.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

