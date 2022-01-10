Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is TCTC Holdings LLC’s 7th Largest Position

TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,412 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 2.3% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $49,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 363,612 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $51,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 49.4% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 558,807 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,071,000 after purchasing an additional 184,662 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.7% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,610,592 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,076,899,000 after purchasing an additional 675,387 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.4% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 408,409 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,790,000 after purchasing an additional 28,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $19,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $172.17 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $2,670,448.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,081 shares of company stock worth $32,383,704 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Wedbush raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

