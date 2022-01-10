Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Hardy Reed LLC

Hardy Reed LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,838 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 0.6% of Hardy Reed LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Apple by 92.6% during the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 43.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 18.1% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 218,081 shares of company stock worth $32,383,704. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $172.17 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.