AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Now Covered by Analysts at Cannonball Research

Equities researchers at Cannonball Research initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP) in a research note issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Cannonball Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.55% from the company’s previous close.

APP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.81.

Shares of NYSE:APP traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.12. The stock had a trading volume of 20,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,360. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. AppLovin has a twelve month low of $49.41 and a twelve month high of $116.09.

In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 101,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.74, for a total transaction of $11,273,332.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 8,410,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $677,089,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,342,492 shares of company stock valued at $764,986,156. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 1,951.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

