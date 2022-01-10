Argent Capital Management LLC Buys 20,183 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5,339.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,561 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,183 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.1% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $67,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,796 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $124,161,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 20.4% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,794,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 26,360 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $86,594,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $4,799,000. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 19.4% in the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,052,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total value of $1,808,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total value of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,174.44.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,251.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,452.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,434.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.60, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

