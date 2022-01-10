Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Shares Purchased by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 6,976 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1,688.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

APAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

APAM stock opened at $46.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.06 and a 1 year high of $57.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.77.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 168.02%. The business had revenue of $316.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.13%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 86.12%.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe bought 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.39 per share, with a total value of $9,985,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 19.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

Recommended Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.