Arweave Price Reaches $46.15 on Major Exchanges (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Arweave has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and approximately $81.08 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for approximately $46.15 or 0.00110699 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Arweave has traded down 23% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Arweave alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00013677 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.