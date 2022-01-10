Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 132.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Asana were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Asana by 3.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Asana during the third quarter worth $174,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Asana by 19.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 505,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,461,000 after acquiring an additional 83,426 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Asana during the third quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Asana by 61.2% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 99,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,280,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares during the period. 30.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ASAN shares. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Asana in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Asana from $151.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.15.

Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $61.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Asana, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.03. The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.01 and a beta of 0.70.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. The business had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.06, for a total value of $2,360,848.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,753,733 shares of company stock worth $276,605,782 and have sold 112,440 shares worth $12,161,142. Corporate insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

