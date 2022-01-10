Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Now Covered by Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ASND. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $191.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $176.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $185.00.

Shares of ASND opened at $116.86 on Thursday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $109.36 and a 52-week high of $178.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 0.72.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 50.72% and a negative net margin of 12,211.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $249,945,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,784,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,240,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,453 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,387,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,177,557,000 after buying an additional 581,559 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,945,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $628,832,000 after buying an additional 510,971 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,159,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,469,000 after buying an additional 424,732 shares during the period. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

