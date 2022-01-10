Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 4,776 Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Doximity by 100.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Doximity during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Doximity during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Doximity during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Doximity stock opened at $47.64 on Monday. Doximity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.17 and a 12 month high of $107.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.95.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $79.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Doximity news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 14,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $932,239.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $131,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

DOCS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Doximity from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Doximity from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Doximity from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Doximity from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.91.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

