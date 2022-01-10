Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,506 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 197.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.80.

VZ stock opened at $54.24 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.87. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.69 and a fifty-two week high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $227.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

