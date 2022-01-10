Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $535.34 Million

Analysts expect Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) to post $535.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $513.00 million to $555.47 million. Ashland Global reported sales of $552.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full-year sales of $2.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.20 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 8.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashland Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ashland Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.80.

ASH traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $103.90. The company had a trading volume of 210,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,737. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 1.25. Ashland Global has a one year low of $79.16 and a one year high of $110.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is presently 33.52%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASH. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,467,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $303,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,757 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Ashland Global by 10,111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,482,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,677 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Ashland Global by 166.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 572,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,028,000 after purchasing an additional 357,736 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Ashland Global by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 704,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,608,000 after purchasing an additional 332,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,972,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

