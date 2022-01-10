Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,710,000 shares, an increase of 19.3% from the November 30th total of 8,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 8.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Astra Space during the third quarter worth approximately $1,545,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Astra Space during the third quarter worth $15,338,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Astra Space during the third quarter worth $189,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Astra Space during the third quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Astra Space during the third quarter worth $2,181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Astra Space stock opened at $6.13 on Monday. Astra Space has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $22.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.05.

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Astra Space will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Astra Space in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Astra Space in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Astra Space from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Astra Space Company Profile

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

