Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRA. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 19.4% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Jakob Dupont sold 2,199 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $37,646.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 8,402 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $143,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,734 shares of company stock worth $746,849 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ATRA stock opened at $15.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.87. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $21.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.08.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATRA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

