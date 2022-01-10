Atheios (ATH) Market Cap Reaches $19,588.00

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Atheios has a market capitalization of $19,588.00 and $9.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atheios coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Atheios has traded down 10.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

About Atheios

ATH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 51,102,048 coins and its circulating supply is 46,515,301 coins. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Atheios Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

