Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its stake in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,140 shares during the period. Athene comprises about 1.4% of Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Athene were worth $4,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Athene by 165.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Athene during the third quarter worth $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Athene during the third quarter worth $58,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Athene during the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Athene by 9.4% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ATH opened at $83.33 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Athene Holding Ltd. has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $91.26.
In related news, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total value of $154,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $153,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,175 shares of company stock valued at $659,660 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have issued reports on ATH shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Athene from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Athene from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist boosted their target price on Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Athene from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.29.
Athene Profile
Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.
