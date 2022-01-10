Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Keebeck Alpha LP

Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its stake in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,140 shares during the period. Athene comprises about 1.4% of Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Athene were worth $4,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Athene by 165.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Athene during the third quarter worth $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Athene during the third quarter worth $58,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Athene during the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Athene by 9.4% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATH opened at $83.33 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Athene Holding Ltd. has a one year low of $40.21 and a one year high of $91.26.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.63. Athene had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.34, for a total value of $154,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $153,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,175 shares of company stock valued at $659,660 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ATH shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Athene from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Athene from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist boosted their target price on Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Athene from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.29.

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

