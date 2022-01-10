AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.71.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATRC. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AtriCure from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

AtriCure stock traded up $3.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.01. 11,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,800. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.48 and its 200-day moving average is $74.75. AtriCure has a 12 month low of $52.81 and a 12 month high of $89.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $2.39. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $70.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AtriCure will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $323,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Angela L. Wirick sold 2,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $221,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,864 shares of company stock worth $867,883 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRC. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in AtriCure by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,544 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in AtriCure by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,850 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,808 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,859 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

