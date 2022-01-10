ATW Spac Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC)

ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000. ATW Spac Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DCRC. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the second quarter valued at about $19,537,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the second quarter worth about $16,096,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the second quarter worth about $15,555,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the second quarter worth about $12,476,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:DCRC opened at $13.01 on Monday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $14.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.49.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III Company Profile

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

