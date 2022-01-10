ATW Spac Management LLC Acquires New Shares in TradeUP Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:UPTD)

ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in TradeUP Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:UPTD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 390,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,861,000. ATW Spac Management LLC owned approximately 7.36% of TradeUP Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TradeUP Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $924,000. 41.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ UPTD opened at $10.04 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.92. TradeUP Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $10.15.

TradeUp Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. TradeUp Acquisition Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

