ATW Spac Management LLC Has $6.08 Million Stock Holdings in African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC)

ATW Spac Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AGAC) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 625,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295,916 shares during the quarter. ATW Spac Management LLC’s holdings in African Gold Acquisition were worth $6,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of African Gold Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,753,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in African Gold Acquisition by 35.1% in the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 121,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in African Gold Acquisition in the second quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in African Gold Acquisition in the second quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors own 51.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGAC stock opened at $9.71 on Monday. African Gold Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $9.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74.

African Gold Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger or mergers, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

