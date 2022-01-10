ATW Spac Management LLC Purchases New Shares in CleanTech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAQ)

ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CleanTech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAQ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,902,000. CleanTech Acquisition accounts for 2.6% of ATW Spac Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. ATW Spac Management LLC owned approximately 6.49% of CleanTech Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CleanTech Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $4,959,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CLAQ opened at $9.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.96. CleanTech Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $10.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62.

Cleantech Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Cleantech Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

