ATW Spac Management LLC Takes Position in Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV)

ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 116,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,081,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V by 930.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 23,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457 shares in the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCV opened at $9.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.87. Churchill Capital Corp V has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $13.88.

Churchill Capital Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as One Judith Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp V was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

