Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Shares Sold by Truadvice LLC

Truadvice LLC trimmed its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) by 34.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,791 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises 2.1% of Truadvice LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVUS. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Financial Partners Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $371,000.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA AVUS opened at $79.40 on Monday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $63.10 and a 12-month high of $81.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.83.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.