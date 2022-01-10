AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.90

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.90 and last traded at $5.96, with a volume of 7519 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AvePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AvePoint presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.20.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $53.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.47 million. Equities research analysts expect that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Tianyi Jiang acquired 39,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,770.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sophia Wu sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $203,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AvePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of AvePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of AvePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in AvePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AvePoint Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVPT)

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

