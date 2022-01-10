Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Sold by Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,457 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avis Budget Group during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 4,651.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 66.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Avis Budget Group by 750.2% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.50.

In related news, Chairman Bernardo Hees sold 43,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.06, for a total value of $11,934,578.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Cathleen Degenova sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total transaction of $68,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 59,600 shares of company stock worth $16,388,012. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

CAR stock traded down $4.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $192.21. 6,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $250.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.43. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.05 and a fifty-two week high of $545.11.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $3.84. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 729.29% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 21.95 EPS for the current year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

