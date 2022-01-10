AXA (EPA:CS) PT Set at €29.50 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.50 ($33.52) price target on AXA (EPA:CS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CS. Barclays set a €29.00 ($32.95) target price on AXA in a research note on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group set a €22.27 ($25.31) target price on AXA in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.50 ($33.52) target price on AXA in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($31.82) price target on AXA in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €28.10 ($31.93) price target on AXA in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €27.93 ($31.74).

AXA stock opened at €27.47 ($31.22) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €25.57 and its 200-day moving average is €23.94. AXA has a 12 month low of €22.13 ($25.15) and a 12 month high of €27.69 ($31.47).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

